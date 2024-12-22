(MENAFN) The European Union has modified its messaging on the Ukraine conflict, replacing the phrase “Ukraine must win this war” with “Russia must not prevail” in a recent European Council statement on new sanctions against Russia. An EU official confirmed that the initial statement was a mistake and the revision followed questions about the alignment with the EU’s approach. This change reflects a broader shift in Western sentiment, particularly as US President-elect Donald aims for a swift resolution of the war when he takes office in January.



While some EU leaders, including top Kaja Kallas, continue to assert that “Ukraine will win,” there is increasing recognition that the EU’s efforts to support Kiev are heavily reliant on Washington's backing. The EU's shift in tone also seems to align with Trump’s stance, although some critics argue this may overlook some of his more troubling remarks. Meanwhile, Ukrainian leaders, including President Zelensky, have continued their harsh rhetoric towards Russia, with some figures in Moscow accusing Ukraine of undermining potential peace efforts by antagonizing the incoming US administration.

