(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir has stated that Israel is the primary beneficiary of the ongoing crisis in Syria, particularly following the fall of Bashar Assad’s government. During his annual press conference on Thursday, Putin acknowledged Israel’s security concerns but strongly condemned any Israeli attempts to seize Syrian territory, referring specifically to Israel's recent military actions in the Golan Heights and beyond.



While recognizing Israel's right to address its national security, Putin expressed hope that Israel would eventually withdraw its forces from Syrian territory. However, he raised concerns over Israel’s growing military presence, suggesting that the country may be planning to permanently occupy the Golan Heights. He also highlighted reports that the local population in the region had recently requested annexation to Israel, further complicating the situation.



Putin stressed that any disintegration of Syria must be resolved in line with the UN charter, which upholds the principle of self-determination for nations. Following the collapse of Assad’s government, Israel has conducted numerous airstrikes on Syrian military installations and expanded its military presence in the Golan Heights. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has emphasized that Israel cannot allow extremist groups to fill the power vacuum on its border, stating that the country intends to solidify its control over the region, including plans to double the Jewish population in the area.

MENAFN22122024000045015687ID1109021172