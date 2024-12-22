Russia Attacks 11 Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's invading forces launched 349 strikes on 11 settlements in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Saturday, December 21.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported the in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy carried out an on Novodarivka. Some 167 UAVs of various types attacked Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriyivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Malynivka, Olhivske and Novodarivka. Ten MLRS attacks targeted Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, and Shcherbaky. As many as 171 artillery strikes were carried out on Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Uspenivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Malynivka, Olhivske, and Novodarivka," he wrote.

There were 20 reports of damage to residential buildings and infrastructure in these settlements. No civilian casualties were reported.