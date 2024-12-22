Zelensky Congratulates Usyk On Victory Over Fury

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated boxer Oleksandr Usyk on retaining his title as the undisputed world heavyweight champion following his victory over Britain's Tyson Fury.

The head of state shared his congratulatory message on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Victory! So important and so needed by all of us right now," he wrote.

Zelensky emphasized that by retaining his championship belts, Usyk proves that Ukrainians will hold on to what belongs to them.

"No matter how hard it gets -- we will overcome everything. Whether it is in the ring, on the battlefield or in the diplomatic arena -- we will fight and we will not give up what is ours! Congratulations on your victory, Cossack! Congratulations on your victory, Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!" Zelensky said.

Usyk beats Fury to retain world heavyweight titles

In a thrilling rematch held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk defeated Britain's Tyson Fury for the second time, cementing his status as a heavyweight boxing legend.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine