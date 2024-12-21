Discover Ras Abrouq: Qatar's New Desert Adventure

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: A new fun destination has opened in Qatar, offering nature, culture, and entertainment together in one place.

Ras Abrouq, located on the west coast near the UNESCO-designated Al-Reem Biosphere Reserve, is now open for exploration.

The attraction, launched by Visit Qatar, promises visitors diverse activities and stunning landscapes from December 18, 2024, to January 18, 2025. Entry is permitted until 8:30pm.

Whether savoring a meal under the stars, riding a hot air balloon, or learning about local traditions, this destination promises something special for every visitor.

While the general admission price set at QR10 grants access to numerous free attractions, additional paid activities allow visitors to tailor their experience with thrilling and immersive options.

General admission Inclusions: General admission provides access to Film City and the Desert Escape, including live entertainment, art displays, children's activities, local markets, and essential amenities such as restrooms and information points.

General admission exclusions: Paid attractions, including camel and horse rides, balloon rides, gourmet dining experiences, and resort activities, are not covered by the general admission ticket.

Film City

Film City serves as the hub for various engaging experiences:

. Savor delectable treats at Gerla Italian Coffee & Chocolate Shop.

. Explore the Blue Ribbon Gallery Collection.

. Take a leisurely Ras Abrouq Nature Ride.

. Delight in horseback and camel rides.

. Participate in Traditional Kids Games.

. Immerse yourself in local culture at the Qatari Majlis by Al Hosh.

. Admire stunning Art Installations and taste offerings from Torba Farm's local food and drinks.

. Be entertained by performances from The Ras Abrouq Theatre Company.

The Desert Escape

For those craving excitement and serenity, the Desert Escape offers:

. Dining Under the Stars at HUMO, featuring a barbecue set menu for QR 375 per person.

. Scenic Hot Air Balloon Rides, priced at QR 50 for a 20-minute flight.

. Unwind at the Chill Out Lounge with live DJs at sunset.

. Test your skills with Archery and Trampolines.

. Enjoy unique attractions like The Desert Swing and the Seashore Cars of the Desert Expo.

. Marvel at Qatari Falcon and Hunting Shows, with each session lasting 25 minutes.

. Discover the cosmos with Stargazing sessions at 7pm and 8pm.

. Attend workshops or cool off with treats from Our Habitas Ice Cream Cart.

Our Habitas Resort

For an elevated experience, visitors can head to the luxurious Our Habitas Resort, which offers wellbeing excursions, including:

. FS8 Studio Day Programs.

. BE Pilates Sessions.

Ras Abrouq stands out as a new landmark attraction that captures the spirit of Qatar's natural beauty and cultural heritage. Make sure to mark your calendars and explore this remarkable desert oasis before concluding.