Min. Of Youth Receives UAE Sports Minister

KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Culture, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji 26) Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi received on Saturday the visiting UAE Minister of Sports Dr. Ahmad Al-Flasi who arrived in the country to attend the tournament inauguration.
Minister Al-Mutairi in a statement welcomed the visiting minister whose presence in the country mirrored the brotherly relations and distinguished cooperation between the two brotherly states.
The Gulf tournament launched more than a century ago has played a major role in bolstering the bonds among the GCC countries' youth, Minister Al-Mutairi said. (end)
