عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Min. Of Youth Receives UAE Sports Minister

Min. Of Youth Receives UAE Sports Minister


12/21/2024 10:04:46 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Culture, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji 26) Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi received on Saturday the visiting UAE Minister of Sports Dr. Ahmad Al-Flasi who arrived in the country to attend the tournament inauguration.
Minister Al-Mutairi in a statement welcomed the visiting minister whose presence in the country mirrored the brotherly relations and distinguished cooperation between the two brotherly states.
The Gulf tournament launched more than a century ago has played a major role in bolstering the bonds among the GCC countries' youth, Minister Al-Mutairi said. (end)
fsa




MENAFN21122024000071011013ID1109019570


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search