Israeli Occupation Forces Detain 25 Palestinians From West Bank

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: The Israeli forces have detained at least 25 Palestinians from various areas across the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Prisoner's Society reported in a statement, on Saturday, that two children were among the detainees, alongside ex-detainees, and hostages in attempt to pressure their children into surrendering themselves.

The statement added that the detention operations were mainly focused on the village of Burqa in Nablus, while the rest were distributed across the governorates of Jenin, Bethlehem, Tulkarm, and Jerusalem.

The Israeli occupation army continues to conduct field investigations during these detention campaigns and turn the Palestinians' homes into military barracks, the statement continued, highlighting that these investigations have largely intensified since the start of the ongoing genocidal war on the Gaza Strip on Oct.7, 2023, in all governorates through targeting hundreds of young Palestinians.

Noteworthy, the detention campaigns are molded by the foremost firm and systematic policies pursued by the Israeli occupation forces as part of most prominent tools of collective punishment, constituting a central tool in targeting the Palestinians.