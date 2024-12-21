GCC Chief Supports Syria's Sovereignty, Unity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Albudaiwi on Saturday affirmed the GCC states' support for efforts to maintain the unity, and security of Syria.

The GCC Secretariat General said Al-Budaiwi was speaking in a phone contract with the UN envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen.

The two sides explored regional and international efforts for preserving Syria's unity, sovereignty and security.

Albudaiwi stressed on the necessity of a collective international stand to support a comprehensive solution in Syria that ensures its unity and sovereignty. (end)

