GCC Cup Media Cmte. Facilitates Duty Of Media Personnel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- Committee Head of the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Khaleeji Zain 26," Abdullah Dashti, said that the event would facilitate Gulf and Arab media personnel's duty in covering the tournament, which kicks off today, Saturday.

He said in a press release that the committee would offer latest tech equipment and spaces for press releases at a media center in the Crowne Plaza hotel, to help with covering the cup.

He added that two additional media centers would be provided and readied for the event, in Jaber International Stadium, and Jaber Al-Mubarak Stadium. (end)

fsa















MENAFN21122024000071011013ID1109019471