LG Sinha Congratulates Jammu University For Achieving NAAC A++ Grade



“The University of Jammu has achieved the prestigious A++ Grade with a CGPA of 3.72 on a seven-point scale by NAAC. Heartiest congratulations to the Vice Chancellor, faculty, staff, scholars and students for this outstanding accomplishment. You've made J&K proud,” J&K Lieutenant Governor wrote on his X handle



“Jammu University's reform-driven futuristic vision underscores its commitment to fostering academic excellence, goal oriented research, innovative capacity & holistic development of students to make them enlightened citizens. My best wishes to all for success in your mission,”he said.

