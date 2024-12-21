LG Sinha Congratulates Jammu University For Achieving NAAC A++ Grade
Date
12/21/2024 5:07:29 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today extended his heartiest congratulations to the Vice Chancellor, faculty, staff, scholars and students of University of Jammu for attaining the coveted A++ Grade from NAAC, securing an exceptional score of 3.72.
“The University of Jammu has achieved the prestigious A++ Grade with a CGPA of 3.72 on a seven-point scale by NAAC. Heartiest congratulations to the Vice Chancellor, faculty, staff, scholars and students for this outstanding accomplishment. You've made J&K proud,” J&K Lieutenant Governor wrote on his X handle
“Jammu University's reform-driven futuristic vision underscores its commitment to fostering academic excellence, goal oriented research, innovative capacity & holistic development of students to make them enlightened citizens. My best wishes to all for success in your mission,”he said.
