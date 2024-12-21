Brazil Becomes The Go-To Destination For Budget-Conscious Argentines
Date
12/21/2024 5:00:34 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Recent economic shifts have made Brazil a surprisingly affordable travel option for Argentines, even cheaper than their own country. A study by Ecosur consultancy reveals that a two-week vacation in Rio de Janeiro costs nearly half as much as a similar trip to Mar del Plata.
The depreciation of the Brazilian real against the US dollar has played a significant role in this change. With the dollar hitting a record high of 6.27 reais, Brazil is now an attractive destination for tourists seeking value.
Ecosur's findings show that a family of four can enjoy a two-week stay in Rio for about R$26,500 ($4,200), significantly less than the cost of Mar del Plata . In contrast, destinations like Cancún are also becoming cheaper, while Punta del Este and Miami remain more expensive, costing R$43,900 and R$63,600 respectively.
This trend has raised concerns among local businesses in Argentina. Augusto Di Giovanni, owner of a resort in Mar del Plata, voiced his frustration over the shift in tourist preferences, citing perceived shortcomings in Brazil's infrastructure.
Brazil Becomes the Go-To Destination for Budget-Conscious Argentines
For Brazilian travelers, the situation is different. The strong dollar has made international trips pricier, particularly to destinations that were once affordable like Argentina. This dynamic has benefited Brazil's tourism sector, which reported a 4.5% revenue increase compared to last year.
Looking ahead, Brazil's tourism industry is expected to thrive. Projections indicate it could generate up to R$157.74 billion ($26 billion) between November 2024 and February 2025, potentially marking its highest earnings in a decade.
MENAFN21122024007421016031ID1109019202
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.