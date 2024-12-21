(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Recent economic shifts have made Brazil a surprisingly affordable option for Argentines, even cheaper than their own country. A study by Ecosur consultancy reveals that a two-week vacation in Rio de Janeiro costs nearly half as much as a similar trip to Mar del Plata.



The of the Brazilian real against the US dollar has played a significant role in this change. With the dollar hitting a record high of 6.27 reais, Brazil is now an attractive destination for tourists seeking value.



Ecosur's findings show that a family of four can enjoy a two-week stay in Rio for about R$26,500 ($4,200), significantly less than the cost of Mar del Plata . In contrast, destinations like Cancún are also becoming cheaper, while Punta del Este and Miami remain more expensive, costing R$43,900 and R$63,600 respectively.







This trend has raised concerns among local businesses in Argentina. Augusto Di Giovanni, owner of a resort in Mar del Plata, voiced his frustration over the shift in tourist preferences, citing perceived shortcomings in Brazil's infrastructure.

Brazil Becomes the Go-To Destination for Budget-Conscious Argentines

For Brazilian travelers, the situation is different. The strong dollar has made international trips pricier, particularly to destinations that were once affordable like Argentina. This dynamic has benefited Brazil's tourism sector, which reported a 4.5% revenue increase compared to last year.



Looking ahead, Brazil's tourism industry is expected to thrive. Projections indicate it could generate up to R$157.74 billion ($26 billion) between November 2024 and February 2025, potentially marking its highest earnings in a decade.







