Winter Break In Kashmir Colleges From Dec 27

Besides, the government also announced winter break for colleges of summer zones of Jammu region from January 01 to January 10.

The Jammu and Kashmir Higher Education Department in an order said that the degree colleges falling in Kashmir division and winter zones of Jammu region shall observe winter vacation from December 27 to February 14.

The Kashmir University Wednesday also announced winter break for main and its satellite campuses January 01 to February 23.

Pertinently, the School Education Department earlier this week announced winter vacations in phased manner from December 10 and December 16 respectively in the Kashmir division and winter zones of Jammu division.

Principal Secretary School Education Department Suresh Kumar Gupta in an order had said that for students upto 5th standard, the vacations shall begin from December 10 to February 28 and in case of students from 6th standard to 12th standard, the vacation shall begin from December 16 to February 28, 2025.

