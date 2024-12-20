CACI Vaults On Joining Forbes List

(MENAFN- Baystreet) CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been named to the inaugural Forbes 2025 list of America's Most Trusted Companies.

“This recognition reflects CACI's enduring commitment to the character, integrity, and ethics we established more than six decades ago at our company's founding – a commitment that is timeless and has long earned us the public's trust,” said CEO John Mengucci.“Our good name is synonymous with confidence and dedication. And our incredibly talented employees work tirelessly to deliver high-value, innovative and expertise with a focus on superior execution to ensure the preservation of national security.”

More than 2,000 companies were considered for this award, but only the top 300 earned the designation of America's Most Trusted Companies. Companies are measured on numerous factors across four domains: employee trust, customer trust, investor trust, and media sentiment. Data was compiled from hundreds of thousands of customers and each company was compared overall and against others in their sector.

“We are a company of good character,” reads this morning's news release,“relentless innovation, and long-standing excellence. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index.”

CACI shares propelled themselves higher $1.46 to $401.11.

