Man Killed In Kherson Suburb As Result Of Russian Drone Attack
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was killed in Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, as a result of an explosive drop from a Russian drone.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Ukrinform reports.
“Another victim of the enemy drone was a resident of Antonivka. As a result of the explosive drop, the man sustained injuries incompatible with life,” the post reads.
As reported, on Friday morning, Russian troops shelled Kherson with artillery, killing two people and wounding 11.
