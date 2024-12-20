Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Unveils K7 Autonomous Security Robot And Recaps Transformational 2024 Achievements

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) ,

a leader in robotics and AI technologies for public safety, announced the successful completion of its K7 Autonomous Security Robot (“ASR”) alpha prototype, designed for larger environments with higher patrol speeds and advanced remote monitoring capabilities. Testing of the K7 Alpha sets the stage for a 2025 beta prototype and pre-orders. The company also highlighted significant progress in 2024, including a revamped corporate structure, technological upgrades, and operational efficiencies. Key milestones included the launch of the K5v5 robot, federal government deployment of the K5 GOV, and the creation of a unified Intelligence Control Module for future devices. Knightscope restructured its leadership, eliminated toxic warrants, improved cash reserves, and established new client-focused initiatives such as the Risk & Threat Exposure department, positioning the company for sustained growth in 2025 and beyond.

To view the full press release, visit

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety. The company's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world.

For more information about the company, please visit

.

