Istorage's Datashur PRO+C & PRO+A Encrypted Flash Drives Obtain FIPS 140-3 Level 3 Validation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

iStorage datAshur PRO+C FIPS 140-3 Level 3

iStorage proudly announces that it is the first company worldwide to achieve FIPS 140-3 Level 3 validation for the datAshur PRO+C & PRO+A encrypted flash drives

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The FIPS 140-3 Level 3 validation represents a significant advancement in cryptographic security standards. This level of validation includes stringent requirements for tamper-resistance, cryp- tographic key management, and physical security. It ensures that cryptographic modules can with- stand sophisticated attacks while protecting sensitive data.Building on the foundation of FIPS 140-2, FIPS 140-3 incorporates several key advancements, including alignment with ISO/IEC 19790:2012, ensuring global interoperability and compliance with interna- tional standards. Enhanced physical security measures, such as tamper-evident and tamper-resistant mechanisms, provide stronger defences against physical attacks. The new standard also addresses evolving cybersecurity threats with updated cryptographic algorithms, improved key management practices and protection against side-channel attacks. Additionally, FIPS 140-3 allows for modular testing, offering greater flexibility during validation while maintaining robust security.Recognised globally, FIPS 140-3 Level 3 is trusted by government agencies, defence contractors, financial institutions and healthcare providers to safeguard highly confidential and classified informa- tion. This certification also assures compliance with international regulations and standards, such as GDPR and HIPAA, enabling organisations to meet the highest levels of data protection requirements while future-proofing their cryptographic systems.Achieving this certification involves rigorous testing under the Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP), a process jointly managed by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Tech- nology (NIST) and the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (CCCS). These enhancements reflect the datAshur PRO+C and PRO+A's ability to meet the most demanding security expectations, setting a new benchmark for encrypted USB flash drives worldwide.The iStorage datAshur PRO+C distinguishes itself as the world's only flash drive to receive this level of certification. This achievement underscores the advanced security features of the device, which deliver the highest levels of data protection and encryption while meeting the latest U.S. government compliance standards for cryptographic modules.You can find the FIPS 140-3 Level 3 Certificate #4918 here.John Michael, CEO of iStorage/Kanguru , commented:“Achieving FIPS 140-3 Level 3 validation for the datAshur PRO+C and PRO+A adds tremendous credibility to the iStorage/Kanguru brand. This milestone underscores our commitment to providing the most secure data storage solutions for the U.S. government, corporations and organisations worldwide.”This announcement follows iStorage's recent partnership with CAST, a group with the mission to unite like-minded entrepreneurial companies within data protection, storage, servers and reliable communication. As cyber threats become increasingly complex, the combined capabilities of iStorage, Kanguru, and CAST will continue to provide robust protection for sensitive data worldwide. This latest news marks a significant milestone in iStorage and Kanguru's shared mission to provide cutting-edge, user-friendly, hardware-encrypted data storage solutions worldwide, and demonstrates the highest standards of encryption that the group are known for.The datAshur PRO+C is available for purchase on both the iStorage and Kanguru websites as well as numerous channel partners. Visit our websites to learn more about how the datAshur PRO+C can help protect your valuable data.For further information, please contact:Shannon Dority, Marketing Manager, iStorage Tel.: +44 (0) 20 8991 6260 | E-mail: ...Donald Wright, Marketing Manager, Kanguru Solutions Tel.: 1-508 376 4245 | E-mail: ...Request a free 30-day evaluation from the iStorage | Kanguru product range:About:iStorage | Kanguru is a global leader in government-validated, PIN-authenticated, hardware-encrypted data storage and cloud encryption solutions, delivering cutting-edge data security solutions to governments and corporations worldwide. With a comprehensive portfolio that includes secure data storage, remote management, and data duplication products, iStorage | Kanguru upholds military-grade encryption standards and compliance with key regulations, such as GDPR, HIPAA, and SOX. Trusted globally, iStorage | Kanguru is committed to making advanced encryption solutions accessible, setting new benchmarks in data protection and security across industries.Learn more at: or

Shannon Dority

iStorage Limited

+44 2089916272

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.