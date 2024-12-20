(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neurological Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report delivers comprehensive coverage of neurological diagnostic and monitoring equipment currently under development, detailing key innovations and technologies set to influence neurology practices. It includes exhaustive descriptions of major pipeline products, highlighting their intended uses, advantages, and the strategic collaborations and licensing deals shaping their development. This section helps stakeholders understand the competitive edge these products aim to introduce to the market.
The document thoroughly reviews the key industry players involved in the development of neurological diagnostic and monitoring equipment, listing all their pipeline projects. This review gives a clear view of where companies are focusing their efforts and resources, providing insights into the breadth and depth of ongoing research and development activities in the neurological sector.
Moreover, the report categorizes the pipeline products based on their development stages-from early development to those that have already been approved or issued. This segmentation offers a detailed perspective on the progression and timelines of various innovations in the field.
Key clinical trial data pertaining to ongoing trials for these products are included, offering evidence of efficacy and safety, which are crucial for eventual market adoption. The report also discusses recent developments in the neurological diagnostic and monitoring segment, including technological breakthroughs, regulatory changes, and significant market movements. This information is vital for stakeholders looking to understand the current landscape and future trends in neurological diagnostics and monitoring.
Reasons to Buy
Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage Identify and understand important and diverse types of Neurological Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment under development Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Introduction
2.1 Neurological Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment Overview
3 Products under Development
3.1 Neurological Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 Neurological Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment - Pipeline Products by Segment
3.3 Neurological Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment - Pipeline Products by Territory
3.4 Neurological Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.5 Neurological Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
3.6 Neurological Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment - Ongoing Clinical Trials
4 Neurological Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 Neurological Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 Neurological Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
5 Neurological Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment Companies and Product Overview
6 Neurological Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment - Recent Developments
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Aalto University AAT Medical Ltd ADM Diagnostics LLC Ad-Tech Medical Instrument Corp Advanced Diamond Technologies Inc Advanced Medical Electronics Corp Advanced Neurometrics Inc (Inactive) ANSwers Neuroscience Inc Argus Cognitive Inc Arogya Medtech Pvt Ltd Averia Health Solutions Axem Neurotechnology Inc Barron Associates, Inc. Bionics Institute BioSerenity SAS BioSignal Analytics Inc Bio-Signal Group Corp. BioSignostix Inc. BiReme Pty Ltd Blackrock Neurotech LLC Blinkcns Inc Blinktbi Inc Blue Iris Labs Inc BMSEED LLC Boston Neurosciences Brain Scientific Inc Brain4Care Inc BrainCare OY Brainchem, LLC BrainScope Company Inc Braintech Ltd. Brazen Byteflies C. Light Technologies Inc CEA-Leti Cephalogics, LLC CergenX Ltd Ceribell Inc Cerora Inc Champaign Imaging LLC Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center Circadian Therapeutics City, University of London ClearPoint Neuro Inc ClearSky Medical Diagnostics Ltd Cleveland Medical Devices Inc Cognionics, Inc. Cognitive Sensing Inc. Cogwear LLC Columbia University Columbia University Medical Center Compumedics Alpha Trace GmbH Compumedics Germany GmbH Compumedics Ltd Converge Medical, Inc Crainio Ltd CranioSense LLC CREmedical Corp CyberneX Co Ltd Dartmouth College DMetrix Inc Drexel University Duke University Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne EIC Laboratories, Inc. Electrical Geodesics Inc ElMinda Ltd Embryyo Technologies Pvt Ltd EMTensor Gmbh Epi-Minder Pty Ltd Evon Medics LLC Ewear Technologies LLC FieldLine Inc Flint Hills Scientific LLC Florida International University Forest Devices Futurecure Health Pvt Ltd g.tec medical engineering GmbH Georgetown University Georgia Institute of Technology Haystack Diagnostics Inc HeadSense Medical Ltd. HEARD Medical Hebrew University of Jerusalem Highland Instruments Inc Hong Kong Polytechnic University iBam Technologies IMEC iMediSync Inc Imperial College London Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Indian Institute of Technology Delhi iNeuroskil Infinite Biomedical Technologies LLC InfraScan Inc Innovative Biomedical Instruments and Systems Instituto de Medicina Genomica SL Integer Holdings Corp Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp Integrated Sensing Systems Inc Irish Centre for Fetal and Neonatal Translational Research Irras AB IScreen 2 Prevent LLC Jan Medical, Inc. JiMED Co Ltd Johns Hopkins University KeepAlive Medical, Ltd. Kernel Inc (Inactive) Klick Health Koronis Biomedical Technologies Corporation Korwave Kriyaneuro Technologies Pvt Ltd Kumamoto University Lantern Laboratory Inc Lara Diagnostics AB Leap Medical Inc. (Inactive) Luciole Medical AG Lumedica Inc Massachusetts General Hospital Massachusetts Institute of Technology McGill University Mddt Inc Medisens Wireless, Inc. Medtronic Plc Melbourne Health Memory MD Inc Microsoft Research Mindful Scientific Inc. Minerva Neuroscience Technologies Monash University Motometrix Inc Natus Medical Inc Neba Health, LLC Neural Diagnostics Pty Ltd Neural Systems Group Neurava LLC Neuro Assessment Systems Neuro Devices, Inc. Neuro Dynamiks Inc Neuro Event Labs Oy Neuro Kinetics Inc NeuroBell Ltd NeuroDx Development, LLC NeuroFieldz Inc NeuroHelp NeuroIndex Inc Neurokeeper Technologies Neurolutions, Inc. NeuroMetrix Inc NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp NeuroServo Inc Neuroteam Srl Neuroverse Inc NeuroWave Systems Inc New York Institute of Technology NexGen Medical Systems Inc Nipro Corp Niura NoMo Diagnostics Inc North Carolina State University Northeastern University Northwestern University NovaSignal Corp NovoView Diagnostics LLC (Inactive) Nuro Inc Nuroflux Pty Ltd Oculogica Inc Ohio State University Optima Neuroscience Inc Optina Diagnostics Inc Orsan Medical Technologies Ltd. Osaka University P2D Inc PaMeLa Co Ltd Pascall Systems Inc Pascall Sytems Inc Pennsylvania State University Polytechnique Montreal Powell Mansfield Inc Precision Neuroscopics Inc Purdue University QUASAR, Inc. Qura Inc QuSpin Inc ReHaptix GmbH Remote Vital Monitoring Inc Rhaeos Inc Rhovica Neuroimaging AG Rice University RISE Acreo AB Rutgers The State University of New Jersey Rytek Medical Inc Saccade Diagnostics Sapien Health LLC Sense Diagnostics Inc Sensivision Health Technologies Pvt Ltd SensoDetect AB Senzime AB SERG Technologies Ltd Singapore Bioimaging Consortium Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology SleepUp Ltd Slow Wave Inc Smell-RS Spark Neuro Inc Spectros Medical Devices Inc Spiegelberg GmbH & Co KG Spire Biophotonics Lifesciences Stalicla SA Stanford University Swansea University Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research The Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation The University of Nottingham The University of Texas at Austin Division of Housing and Food Service ThermImage, Inc. Third Eye Diagnostics Inc Thync Inc Time is Brain SL TissueVision Inc Tristan Technologies Inc UBT SRL UNEEG Medical A/S University College Cork University of Arizona University of Birmingham University of Calgary University of California Berkeley University of California Los Angeles University of California San Diego University of California San Francisco University of California Santa Cruz University of Cambridge University of Cantabria University of Canterbury University of Central Florida University of Chicago University of Cincinnati University of Colorado University of Florida University of Helsinki University of Hertfordshire University of Illinois University of Melbourne University of Michigan University of Minnesota University of Missouri University of North Texas University of Pennsylvania University of Queensland University of South Florida University of Texas at Arlington University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston University of Utah University of Washington University of Wisconsin Madison University Rovira i Virgili Vanderbilt University Victoria University of Wellington Virginia Commonwealth University Visie Inc VisionQuest Biomedical LLC Vivonics Inc Washington and Lee University Washington University in St Louis Wavi Co Wisconsin Institute of Nuclear Systems Wyss Center for Bio and Neuro Engineering Yale University York Instruments Ltd
