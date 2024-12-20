Austrian Label Second Records Releases Double Vinyl Record By Azerbaijani Jazzman

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Renowned Austrian label "Second Records " has released a double vinyl record titled "Jazz Standards Live" by the acclaimed Azerbaijani jazzman, Rain Sultanov, Azernews reports.

The double vinyl record features the outstanding jazz trumpeter Kenny Wheeler, whose compositions are included in the of jazz standards and the Real Book (a collection of jazz standards).

The album features jazz standards such as "Mr. P.C.," "Body & Soul," "Blue Monk," and "Don't Worry Baby," as well as original compositions by Kenny Wheeler.

The Jazz Standards Live project includes Honored Artists of Azerbaijan Shain Novrasli (piano) and Ruslan Huseynov (bass), as well as Paul Clarvis (drums).

This is the fifth vinyl record by Rain Sultanov released by a European label.

The traditions of classic vinyl records were reintroduced to the country by Sultanov in 2017 with the release of the project "Inspired by Nature," dedicated to the preservation of Azerbaijan's natural environment.