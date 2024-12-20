Austrian Label Second Records Releases Double Vinyl Record By Azerbaijani Jazzman
Date
12/20/2024 9:09:45 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Renowned Austrian label "Second Records " has released a double vinyl
record titled "Jazz Standards Live" by the acclaimed Azerbaijani
jazzman, Rain Sultanov, Azernews reports.
The double vinyl record features the outstanding jazz trumpeter
Kenny Wheeler, whose compositions are included in the book of jazz
standards and the Real Book (a collection of jazz standards).
The album features jazz standards such as "Mr. P.C.," "Body &
Soul," "Blue Monk," and "Don't Worry Baby," as well as original
compositions by Kenny Wheeler.
The Jazz Standards Live project includes Honored Artists of
Azerbaijan Shain Novrasli (piano) and Ruslan Huseynov (bass), as
well as Paul Clarvis (drums).
This is the fifth vinyl record by Rain Sultanov released by a
European label.
The traditions of classic vinyl records were reintroduced to the
country by Sultanov in 2017 with the release of the project
"Inspired by Nature," dedicated to the preservation of Azerbaijan's
natural environment.
