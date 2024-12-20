عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Austrian Label Second Records Releases Double Vinyl Record By Azerbaijani Jazzman

Austrian Label Second Records Releases Double Vinyl Record By Azerbaijani Jazzman


12/20/2024 9:09:45 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Renowned Austrian label "Second Records " has released a double vinyl record titled "Jazz Standards Live" by the acclaimed Azerbaijani jazzman, Rain Sultanov, Azernews reports.

The double vinyl record features the outstanding jazz trumpeter Kenny Wheeler, whose compositions are included in the book of jazz standards and the Real Book (a collection of jazz standards).

The album features jazz standards such as "Mr. P.C.," "Body & Soul," "Blue Monk," and "Don't Worry Baby," as well as original compositions by Kenny Wheeler.

The Jazz Standards Live project includes Honored Artists of Azerbaijan Shain Novrasli (piano) and Ruslan Huseynov (bass), as well as Paul Clarvis (drums).

This is the fifth vinyl record by Rain Sultanov released by a European label.

The traditions of classic vinyl records were reintroduced to the country by Sultanov in 2017 with the release of the project "Inspired by Nature," dedicated to the preservation of Azerbaijan's natural environment.

MENAFN20122024000195011045ID1109016857


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search