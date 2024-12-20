Arcblock Joins Google Cloud Partner Network, Pioneering No-Code AI And Decentralized App Development.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ArcBlock , a global leader in decentralized application (dApp) and no-code AI app development, has officially become a Google Cloud Partner member. This milestone marks another important step in making ArcBlock's decentralized technologies and AI solutions accessible to developers and creators through Google Cloud's infrastructure.

This new partnership enables creators to easily create, deploy, and manage decentralized and no-code AI applications using ArcBlock's tools, all while leveraging Google Cloud's reach and reliability. The certification underscores ArcBlock's efforts to make dApp and AI development accessible to anyone, anywhere, offering unmatched simplicity and access to decentralization for Google Cloud customers.

Earlier this year, ArcBlock was selected to join Google for Startups Cloud Program to take advantage of Google's infrastructure and AI ecosystem. Today's new partnership is another step forward in expanding the availability of ArcBlock's dApp tools and AIGNE , its No-Code AI App Engine, to Google Cloud's customers.

“This collaboration is a great opportunity for teams looking to incorporate decentralized applications and AI,” said Matt McKinney, Head of Business Development at ArcBlock.“By bridging ArcBlock's platform with Google Cloud's infrastructure, we're giving creators everything they need to create inspired decentralized applications.”

"ArcBlock's no-code platform simplifies building applications with Gemini and other AI solutions as organizations seek to implement AI. We're thrilled to have ArcBlock on Google Cloud Marketplace to accelerate our customers' AI transformation journeys," said Rodrigo Rocha, Director of Global Partnerships Google Cloud."

Through its Google Cloud partnership, ArcBlock empowers individuals to easily build decentralized AI applications leveraging AIGNE, its No-Code AI App Engine. Users can tap into ArcBlock's innovative tools to solve complex problems without extensive technical expertise. With seamless integration of Google Gemini and other leading LLMs, ArcBlock enables a broad range of use cases, including:

- AI Agents for Automation and Efficiency: Develop AI agents to streamline workflows, automate repetitive tasks, and enhance customer service through conversational bots.

- Custom Data Analytics Platforms: Create data analysis applications that harness advanced AI to provide actionable insights tailored to unique business challenges.

- Dynamic Content Creation: Enable content teams to produce high-quality, AI-driven content for marketing, documentation, and storytelling faster and more efficiently.

- Decentralized Collaboration Tools: Build decentralized apps (dApps) for collaborative workflows with secure, peer-to-peer functionality, enhancing privacy and reducing reliance on centralized systems.

- Enhanced IoT Applications: Combine ArcBlock's blockchain technology with AI for IoT solutions, enabling secure device interaction and real-time decision-making powered by advanced language models.

Key Benefits for Developers and Creators

- Accelerated Deployment: Launch decentralized applications faster with ready-made decentralized cloud computing infrastructure running Google Cloud.

- Streamlined AI Development: Use ArcBlock's no-code AI app engine, Aigne, for simplified AI development, requiring no programming skills and out-of-the-box Multi-LLM support.

- Comprehensive Ecosystem Access: One-click access to ArcBlock's industry-leading ecosystems to launch and promote dApps.

- Access to the Latest Gemini Models: Start using Gemini's latest models instantly with built-in support.

To learn more about ArcBlock and its new partnership with Google Cloud or to try their new No-Code AI App engine, visit or google/arcblock

About ArcBlock

ArcBlock is a leading Web3 platform enabling developers and creators to easily build innovative decentralized applications (dApps) and AI-powered solutions. With an industry-leading ecosystem that includes a first-ever no-code AI app engine, Aigne, and blockchain-powered development tools, ArcBlock makes it easy to create, deploy, and manage next-generation dApps. Trusted by developers worldwide, ArcBlock is driving the future of decentralized technology with accessible tools, scalability, and cutting-edge innovation.

