Malaysia Welcomes UN Resolution On UNRWA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Malaysia on Friday welcomed the adoption of the United Nations General Assembly requesting an advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concerning Israeli obligations on the presence and activities of he UN, international organizations and third States in Occupied Palestinian Territory.

"The Resolution, presented by a group of like-minded Member States including Malaysia under the agenda 'Strengthening the United Nations System', is in response to the Israeli Knesset's decision to ban the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and its activities in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem," said Malaysian Foreign Ministry in a press release.

The Resolution represents the international community's resolve to urgently address the dire humanitarian situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, ensure the safety and security of civilians and UN personnel, and protect the critical role of the United Nations in facilitating a just, lasting and comprehensive settlement of the question of Palestine, the ministry added.

In addition, "Malaysia will continue to pursue efforts towards realizing Palestinians' right to self-determination and justice, in line with international law and the UN Charter including through legal processes at the International Court of Justice." (end)

aab









MENAFN20122024000071011013ID1109016371