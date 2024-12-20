XCHG Limited Responds To Recent Unusual Trading Activity

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAMBURG, Germany, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCHG Limited (“XCharge” or the“Company”), (NASDAQ: XCH), a global leader in integrated EV charging solutions, acknowledges the recent unusual trading activity of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs”).

The Company is not aware of any material news or events that would account for this activity.

XCharge is committed to sound corporate governance and transparent communication with its shareholders. The Company's operations continue as normal, and its condition remains strong.

XCharge's business focuses on EV charging solutions, and its ADSs are traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the unique ticker symbol“XCH.”

The Company encourages investors to rely on factual information and consult with financial advisors when making investment decisions.

About XCharge

XCharge, founded in 2015, is a global leader in integrated EV charging solutions. The Company offers comprehensive EV charging solutions which primarily include the DC fast chargers, the advanced battery-integrated DC fast chargers, as well as its accompanying services. Through the combination of XCharge's proprietary charging technology, energy storage system technology, and accompanying services, the Company enhances EV charging efficiency and unlocks the value of energy storage and management. Committed to providing innovative and efficient EV charging solutions, XCharge is actively working towards establishing a global green future that is critical to long-term growth and development.

