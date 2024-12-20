This Week In Finance News: 12 Stories You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"With renewed inflationary pressures expected to pause the Fed's easing cycle, global financial conditions are going to be much less accommodative than previously expected. This spells trouble for economic growth; we are lowering our forecasts pretty much across the board," said Ken Wattret, Global Economist, S&P Global Market Intelligence."We are well positioned to begin executing the distribution of recoveries back to all customers and creditors, and encourage customers to complete the necessary steps to begin receiving distributions in a timely manner," said John J. Ray III, Chief Executive Officer of the FTX Debtors.The growth capital will enable Zest AI to double down on its current product portfolio, continuing to advance fraud protection and generative AI – all to build the future of lending through AI.Executives on the list work in a range of sectors spanning technology, energy, health care, financial services, retail, and consumer goods. Notably, 44% of the featured leaders are women, and 52% are people of color.Manufacturing Growth Expected in 2025; Revenue to Increase 4.2%; Capital Expenditures to Increase 5.2%; Capacity Utilization Currently at 82.3%; Services Growth Projected in 2025; Revenue to Increase 3.9%; Capital Expenditures to Increase 5.1%; Capacity Utilization Currently at 87.4%."As we head into the New Year, I encourage individuals to review their current financial situation and work on a plan that supports their unique needs. Don't hesitate to explore educational resources to learn more or enlist the support of a professional that can help chart both short-and long-term goals," said Bobbi Rebell, a CFP® and Personal Finance Expert with BadCredit."I'm proud to continue to be the face of the S.A.F.E. Squad content series with Zelle®, and to spotlight stories that showcase the financial crime ecosystem and to educate people about better spotting red flags and to help keep their money safe," Ricci said.In North America, reports of safety stockpiling were at their most pronounced since July, highlighting how procurement managers have already implemented changes to their inventory strategies as a result of the incoming US administration's public commitment to impose significant tariffs.Americans remain in a healthy spending posture in the final weeks of the holiday shopping season but there are tentative signals that US consumer activity could weaken into spring next year."From an affordability perspective, we think 2025 will look a lot like 2024, with mortgage rates above 6 percent, home price growth easing from recent highs but staying positive, and supply remaining below pre-pandemic levels," said Mark Palim, Fannie Mae Senior Vice President and Chief Economist."Beyond the stock market rally, Donald Trump's election could have major ripple effects on California's economy in the near future-assuming certain policies come to pass," said Niree Kodaverdian, Research Manager at Beacon Economics and the outlook's author. "From international moves such as tightening immigration and imposing tariffs, to domestic shifts like eliminating EV tax credits, the impacts could be far-reaching."The housing funds will provide up to$128 millionin financing for more than 1,400 affordable housing rental units in 13 multifamily properties in 10 states, includingCalifornia,North Carolina,VirginiaandTexas, among others.

