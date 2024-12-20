(MENAFN- Pressat) Harlette Clandestine Collection is a Top Secret Affair

Harlette TM️ have released the artisan bespoke Clandestine Collection for 2025.

Couture ranging from £2700 to £100270, hand crafted and made in London.



French Laces, Vintage 18th French Lace, Mink and Scottish Tweed. A Truly Luxury Experience from HarletteTM️.

HarletteTM️ have also launched Harlette PearlTM️ a Luxury beauty Diamonds Girls are Forever Range with 24k and diamonds everywhere. Prices range from £72 to £2700. Harlette 24K H Serums range from £1272 to £2700. Harlette started Beauty in 2016 at Pinewood Studios in London while filming 4k footage of 24k gold fabric for her pilot TV show IT Girl Lingerie written and created by Harlette Defalaise and learning about makeup for 4k filming and began the journey to launch Harlette Beauty in 2024.





HarletteTM️ have asked Saudi Arabia for £4bill from PIF fund to raise capital for listing on the London Stock Exchange based on Harlette Epigentics is part of Harlette sweat technology available for elite sports such as formula one and football, top secret NATO requirements as well as Harlette Epigentics range for Harlette Beauty.