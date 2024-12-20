Football Fever: Friday’S Global Match Extravaganza

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football enthusiasts are in for a treat this Friday, December 20, as a thrilling lineup of matches unfolds across various leagues and competitions worldwide.



From exciting domestic tournaments to international clashes, the day promises an array of encounters for fans to savor.

Indian Super League





11:00 AM: FC Goa vs. Mohun Bagan, OneFootball





2:00 PM: Eyupspor vs. Fenerbahçe, Disney+







2:30 PM: Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Magdeburg, OneFootball

2:30 PM: Elversberg vs. Schalke 04, OneFootball





3:00 PM: Ingolstadt vs. Energie Cottbus, OneFootball





4:00 PM: Athletico vs. Sport, BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr





4:30 PM: Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig, Sportv, Youtube/@CazeTV and OneFootball





4:45 PM: Hellas Verona vs. Milan, ESPN and Disney+





4:45 PM: Motherwell vs. Kilmarnock, Disney+





5:00 PM: Girona vs. Valladolid, ESPN 4 and Disney+





5:00 PM: Luton Town vs. Derby County, Disney+





5:15 PM: Casa Pia vs. Arouca, Disney+





7:00 PM: Jogo das Estrelas Brasil – Beneficial Friendly, Sportv





8:00 PM: River Plate vs. Grêmio, BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr



