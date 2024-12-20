Football Fever: Friday’S Global Match Extravaganza
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football enthusiasts are in for a treat this Friday, December 20, as a thrilling lineup of matches unfolds across various leagues and competitions worldwide.
From exciting domestic tournaments to international clashes, the day promises an array of encounters for fans to savor.
Indian Super League
11:00 AM: FC Goa vs. Mohun Bagan, OneFootball
Süperlig (Turkey)
2:00 PM: Eyupspor vs. Fenerbahçe, Disney+
2 (Germany)
2:30 PM: Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Magdeburg, OneFootball
2:30 PM: Elversberg vs. Schalke 04, OneFootball
3 (Germany)
3:00 PM: Ingolstadt vs. Energie Cottbus, OneFootball
Brasil Ladies Cup
4:00 PM: Athletico vs. Sport, BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
Bundesliga (Germany)
4:30 PM: Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig, Sportv, Youtube/@CazeTV and OneFootball
Serie A (Italy)
4:45 PM: Hellas Verona vs. Milan, ESPN and Disney+
Scottish Premiership
4:45 PM: Motherwell vs. Kilmarnock, Disney+
La Liga (Spain)
5:00 PM: Girona vs. Valladolid, ESPN 4 and Disney+
Championship (England)
5:00 PM: Luton Town vs. Derby County, Disney+
Liga Portugal (Portugal)
5:15 PM: Casa Pia vs. Arouca, Disney+
Friendly Match
7:00 PM: Jogo das Estrelas Brasil – Beneficial Friendly, Sportv
Brasil Ladies Cup
8:00 PM: River Plate vs. Grêmio, BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
This comprehensive list covers a wide range of matches from various leagues and competitions, offering football fans plenty of options to enjoy throughout the day.
