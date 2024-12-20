Brazil Launches Carbon Market To Cut Emissions By 15%

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil is set to launch a regulated carbon credit market, a significant move that could reshape its approach to greenhouse emissions.



With approximately 5,000 companies producing over 10,000 tons of CO2 annually, this initiative targets about 15% of the nation's emissions. The new law approved by aims to hold these companies accountable and promote sustainability.



The carbon market, known as the Brazilian System for Trading Greenhouse Gas Emissions (SBCE), assigns a cost to emissions. This encourages firms to either reduce their pollution or invest in environmental projects.



The goal is clear: companies that exceed pollution limits will pay for their emissions, driving them towards greener practices. The Ministry of Finance expects the market to be fully operational by 2030.



It projects a GDP boost of 5.8% over the next decade. World Bank estimates suggest that this initiative could cut annual emissions by 100 million tons by 2040 and reach 130 million tons by 2050.





Brazil's Dual-System Carbon Market Framework

This new framework will operate under two systems: a regulated market for companies with mandatory reduction targets and a voluntary market for those aiming to meet their own sustainability goals.



This dual approach broadens participation while addressing regulatory needs. The implementation will unfold in five phases, beginning with drafting regulations and establishing measurement tools for emissions.



A crucial aspect will be the allocation of emission quotas, granting companies the right to emit specific amounts of CO2 . As Brazil moves forward with this initiative, it joins a global trend where carbon markets are becoming increasingly prevalent.



With 36 existing markets worldwide, Brazil aims to keep pace with international standards. This development is more than just a regulatory change; it represents an opportunity for Brazil to align its economic and environmental goals.



By fostering responsible self-regulation, the country can not only combat climate change but also stimulate economic growth through innovation in sustainability practices.

