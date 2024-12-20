(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Toyota Launches Alphard and Vellfire PHEV Models in Japan

- Japan's first(1) minivan PHEV models to contribute to carbon neutrality

- Pursuing the joy of comfortable mobility through enhanced quietness and riding experience

Toyota City, Japan, Dec 20, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced today that it will commence sales of its all-new Alphard and Vellfire Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV; six-seater) models in Japan on January 31, 2025. and Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) models of the Alphard and Vellfire have also been improved, and sales will commence on January 7, 2025.







The joy of comfortable mobility offered by PHEVs

The Alphard and Vellfire (gasoline and HEV models), which were completely redesigned in June 2023, were developed from the concept of "the joy of comfortable mobility" to create a space where everyone, from the driver to rear seat passengers, can share consideration and appreciation in all kinds of situations, whether traveling with loved ones and family members or taking important visitors to and from work. The platform has been overhauled to offer significant improvements to basic performance, such as riding experience and comfort, making them suitable for a wide range of customers, from families to VIPs.

The new PHEV models offer improved quietness and riding experience, enhancing the joy of comfortable mobility offered to the driver and rear seat passengers in all kinds of situations has been enhanced through the quietness of a BEV, which produces minimal noise and vibrations, and the low center of gravity and stability provided by the large-capacity lithium-ion battery mounted under the floor. The ability to drive with care for the surrounding environment, such as during late-night pick-ups and drop-offs, has also been further enhanced to make it more suitable for use as a chauffeured car conditioning can also be operated using electricity and doesn't require the engine to be started while waiting for pick-up as a chauffeured car, helping to maintain a comfortable space and contributing to the environment Plug-in Hybrid System enables BEV-mode driving for many daily chauffeured trips, using only the electricity stored in the battery(2) (BEV-mode driving range equivalent to 73 km(3)). The engine can be used for traveling long distances with peace of mind.

PHEVs are one of many important pathways for achieving carbon neutrality. Going forward, Toyota intends to continue its multi-pathway approach, promoting the widespread uptake of electrified vehicles by expanding its line-up to cater to diverse needs.

Improvements to gasoline / HEV models

All models are now equipped with a Digital Inner Mirror with built-in dash cams (front and rear) as standard. The Z and Z Premier grades are now available with a JBL premium sound system (15 speakers) and a 14-inch rear-seat entertainment system to further enhance cabin comfort addition, three exterior body colors are available for the Vellfire, including a new exclusive Precious Metal color that accentuates the vehicle's aggressive demeanor eight-seater X grade has also been added to the Alphard HEV.

Sales Outline

Base sales volume for Japan8,600 units per month (approx. 70% Alphard and 30% Vellfire; monthly sales target for PHEV models: 200 units/month)

Production Plant

Toyota Auto Body Co., Ltd. (Toyota Auto Body)

(1) As of December 2024. According to Toyota research.

(2) According to Toyota research.

(3) Driving distance in WLTC mode while using battery charge. As evaluated by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. The engine will disable BEV driving irrespective of the remaining battery power under a certain state of the engine or drive battery, air conditioner use, or driving style (exceeding the prescribed speed).

