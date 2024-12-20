Karnataka Sangha Qatar Marks Silver Jubilee

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Karnataka Sangha Qatar (KSQ) celebrated its silver jubilee with the 69th Karnataka Rajyothsava - Rajatha Sambhrama.



The grand event paid tribute to the cultural and linguistic pride of Karnataka, with celebrities and community members in attendance.



The event commenced with a Rajatha procession, showcasing Karnataka's rich folk arts and traditions, including Yakshagana, Veeragase, Dollu Kunitha, Tiger Dance, Keelu Kudure, and the iconic Kallai Bulls of Tamil Nadu, symbolising India's unity in diversity.



Indian ambassador Vipul was the chief guest. The special guests were Dr Gururaj Karajagi, Dr Ramesh Aravind, and Kargil War hero Captain Naveen Nagappa.



KSQ vice-president Ramesh, after delivering the opening remarks, invited MC RJ Prasanna to continue the proceedings.



The programme featured the release of the Rajatha Geethe, an anthem penned by former president H K Madhu and composed by Ashwin Kumar, followed by the launch of the documentary Rajatha Pathada Hejje Guruthugalu, which chronicled KSQ's 25-year journey.



Former presidents Arun Kumar, V S Mannangi, Deepak Shetty, Madhu, Dr Sanjay Kudari, and Mahesh Gowda (advisory chairman), along with former managing committee members, were honoured with mementos and the specially designed silver jubilee shawl.



Those who have now settled in India were fondly remembered.



Indian Cultural Centre's former president Milan Arun and current vice president Subramanya Hebbagelu were also honoured.



The entertainment segment featured a dance medley dedicated to Dr Ramesh Aravind and Nudinamana, a tribute to Kannada cinema choreographed by cultural secretary Soumya K T, supported by Bhuvana Suraj and Bhavana Naveen.



Popular Kannada cine actor, director, and presenter Dr Ramesh Aravind was honoured along with his wife.



In his address, Dr Aravind highlighted the uniqueness of Kannada and praised KSQ for promoting Karnataka's culture abroad. He joined the performers of the medley on stage, celebrating their efforts with immense appreciation.



Dr Gururaj Karajagi was honoured with the Qatar Kannada Samman Award for his exceptional contributions to education and literature. In his keynote speech, he shared anecdotes from Karnataka's literary and cultural heritage and emphasised the importance of selfless volunteer service.



A tribute to the bravery of Indian soldiers followed through a moving Kargil skit by MCC choreographed by Carol. Captain Nagappa was felicitated after the skit. He recounted his experiences and the sacrifices of his comrades during the Kargil war, including the late Captains Sham Singh and Vikram Batra.



Recalling Capt Batra's legendary courage, he said:“When I was severely injured, Capt Batra came to me and said, 'Anna, daro mat, main aagaya'. Later, he made the supreme sacrifice while ensuring our flag flew high on the peaks of Kargil.”



In his welcome address during the public function, president Ravi Shetty quoted Kuvempu to emphasise the importance of the KSQ's founders and appealed to all members to serve the organisation selflessly and continue building it with mutual love and harmony, in line with Dr B R Lakshman Rao's poetic lines. General secretary Kumar Swamy presented the annual report.



Ambassador Vipul was felicitated during the event. Following the release of the silver jubilee special edition of the annual souvenir, 'Srigandha', he addressed the audience, lauding KSQ for its dedication to preserving and promoting Karnataka's cultural heritage in Qatar.



Dignitaries who joined from neighbouring nations - Sarvottham Shetty (president, Karnataka Sangha Abu Dhabi), Prasad (president, Muscat Kannada Sangha), and Benki Basanna, representing Navika Kannada Koota were also honoured.



District Rajyotsava awardee Abdulla Monu and Aryabhata award recipient Anil Bhasagi were felicitated.



Managing committee member Pradeep managed the public programme, while Shashidhara H B proposed a vote of thanks.



Kudroli Ganesh, a finalist of India's Got Talent, presented a magic show. Performances by Dr Radha Sridhar's dance troupe from Bengaluru and Tulukoota Qatar's Veeragase dance, choreographed by Divya, followed.

