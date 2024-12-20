DPS Monarch Excels At World Mathematics Team Championship

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) DPS Monarch International School showcased an outstanding performance at the World Mathematics Team Championship (WMTC) 2024, organised recently by Qatar Foundation.

The event brought together 767 students in 138 teams across 18 countries, celebrating the theme 'Algebra and Balancing' in honour of Al Khwarizmi, the Father of Algebra.

DPS Monarch participated with 48 students forming six teams, representing the junior, intermediate, and advanced levels.

The individual, relay and team-based contests tested participants' mathematical acumen and teamwork. DPS Monarch's two advanced teams and one intermediate team secured top team awards, seven students earned individual silver medals, and 30 students were awarded individual bronze medals. Beyond the competition, the event featured cultural exchanges, speeches by past gold medallists, and showcases of student talent. It was a holistic experience that enriched participants academically and culturally.

MENAFN20122024000067011011ID1109015839