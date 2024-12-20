Live Times Achieves 15 Million Views In Just Over 60 Days

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In a remarkable milestone that reaffirms the need for credible journalism, India's first Global Multicast News Hub, Live Times, has surpassed 15 million views (as per Google/Facebook Analytics Data) across its digital platforms in just over 60 days since its launch. At a time when sensationalism often takes precedence over facts, Live Times is emerging as a trusted news source, delivering unfiltered and fact-based news that resonates with audiences and decision-makers alike.



The channel's emphasis on delivering the complete truth from the ground is achieved by deploying experienced and trustworthy ground reporters to deliver impactful news. Through accurate and responsible journalism, Live Times has, in a very short span of time, compelled authorities at both State and Central levels to take note and act on the reports presented by its ground reporters.



This journalism of impact not only garners visibility on the ground but also highlights the channel's commitment to upholding public interest and ensuring transparency and accountability in its reporting.



Live Times' innovative approach to news delivery has been instrumental in its rapid growth. By integrating state-of-the-art technologies and leveraging AI/ML alongside human intelligence (HI) via an experienced team of ground reporters and editors, Live Times ensures factual accuracy, round-the-clock reporting, and real-time coverage that serves both the public and decision-makers seeking unbiased and accurate news insights.



Mr. Dilip Kumar Singh, Founder of Live Times, further emphasized:“At Live Times, we are staunch believers that news and information not only empower citizens but also help aspiring individuals grow through the power of authentic journalism. Our belief that truth always drives real change is validated by the overwhelming response from our viewers. Surpassing 15 million views with truthful journalism in such a short span is proof that people value journalism rooted in facts and integrity. This milestone reflects the trust viewers have placed in us to deliver the complete truth. We will continue to remain committed to our mission of delivering impactful news that makes a difference.”



What distinguishes Live Times is its approach to journalism. As a pioneering first-of-its-kind news channel in India, Live Times is redefining the industry standard by delivering news in its purest form-free from drama, theatrics, sensationalism, or the clutter of personal attacks and counterarguments. This unwavering commitment to authenticity and decorum is positioning Live Times as a trusted voice, resonating with audiences who value clarity, integrity, and unbiased reporting.



The multiplatform presence of Live Times has further bolstered its influence. Beyond traditional DTH broadcasting, the channel has established a significant footprint on digital platforms, social media, and YouTube, allowing it to connect with citizens across demographics. By fostering accessibility and engagement, Live Times has created an inclusive platform that delivers seamless and impactful news to millions.



The channel's adherence to factual reporting and its commitment to public interest have earned the trust of both advertisers and viewers, cementing its position as a reliable source of information. As Live Times continues to redefine journalism with integrity and purpose, it stands poised to expand its influence while championing the cause of truth-based reporting in India and beyond.



About Live Times



Live Times, India's first Global Multi-cast hub and a 24x7 satellite news channel from India, embodies the core Indian value of 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram'. Operating from a state-of-the-art multicast hub, the first of its kind in India, Live Times leverages cutting-edge technology and partnerships with the world's top technology companies, credible news content providers, and industry leaders. This advanced infrastructure propels the delivery of high-quality, reliable, and engaging news and information to viewers and users around the globe, reflecting the depth and expanse of shared values.

