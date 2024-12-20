Kashmir University Shines In Inter-University Football Tourney
Date
12/20/2024 12:07:24 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Kashmir University football Team has shined in the North Zone Inter-University Football Tournament, being played at GNA University in Phagwara, Punjab.
The KU team, coached by AFC Pro Licence coach Sajid Yousuf Dar, defeated DAV Jalandhar 3-0 on Monday to reach the pre-quarterfinals stage. Mubashir scored the opener in 20th minute, before Nayeem doubled the tally in 42nd minute. Huzaifa sealed the game in the 60th minute to take Kashmir University deep into the tournament.
However, the team lost to HPU Shimla on Tuesday and was knocked out of the tournament.
The J&K Football Association praised coach Sajid Dar and Kashmir University Director of Physical Education & Sports Prof. Tariq Ahmad Chisti for their efforts.
“The leadership and support from Coach Sajid Yousuf Dar and Prof. Tariq Ahmad Chisti have been instrumental in the team's success,” the FA said.
