Kashmir University Shines In Inter-University Football Tourney

The KU team, coached by AFC Pro Licence coach Sajid Yousuf Dar, defeated DAV Jalandhar 3-0 on Monday to reach the pre-quarterfinals stage. Mubashir scored the opener in 20th minute, before Nayeem doubled the tally in 42nd minute. Huzaifa sealed the game in the 60th minute to take Kashmir University deep into the tournament.

However, the team lost to HPU Shimla on Tuesday and was knocked out of the tournament.

The J&K Football Association praised coach Sajid Dar and Kashmir University Director of Physical Education & Sports Prof. Tariq Ahmad Chisti for their efforts.

“The leadership and support from Coach Sajid Yousuf Dar and Prof. Tariq Ahmad Chisti have been instrumental in the team's success,” the FA said.

