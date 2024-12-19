Taiwan’S New Tourism Programs To Boost Trade And Travel

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) MIAMI, USA – The Taiwan Administration (TTA) recently launched one promotional event and another under the of and Communications (MOTC), both intended to incentivise and boost trade.

Incentives for Group Travel

Under the incentives for Group Travel launched in December, the program offers attractive subsidies to support group travel packages to Taiwan for non-Taiwanese tourists. Eligible groups must stay at least three days and two nights in Taiwan, with travel dates until June 30, 2025. Subsidy amounts are determined based on group size and length of stay, with bonuses for longer itineraries and visits to specific regions.

The terms and conditions – Implementation Directions of the Group Tourism Portion of the Tourism Administration's (MOTC) Accelerated and Expanded Inbound Tourism Promotion Program .

TAIWAN – Waves of Wonder

The promotional video released in October highlighted the“ TAIWAN – Waves of Wonder ” brand, at the Eslite Cinema in Taipei's Songshan Cultural and Creative themed: SHARE, DISCOVER, ENGAGE, and ENJOY, showcases Taiwan's unique charms, natural landscapes and cultural diversity

The promotional video was viewed on global mainstream media and social platforms, and cited as 'innovative strategies to attract global visitors, offering them high-quality travel experiences.'

The adventures of TTA are a sure step in exploring Taiwan's landscapes and indigenous cultures and positive exposure to the world.

Taiwan offers high-quality travel experiences, sustainable eco-friendly, and tech-integrated travel experiences. The Island's beauty and energy in the regions of Hualien and Taitung are unique charms to the natural landscapes and cultural diversity.

Taiwan tourism policy development

The TTA announcements are noted as a responsible domestic and international tourism policy development. The implementation of promotional programs helps to foster strong partnerships globally and ensures seamless collaboration in the tourism and trade industries respectively.

Taiwan's brand concept focuses on enhancing brand visibility and global standings. The concept is a unique charm that highlights Taiwan's attractiveness throughout the year. The various options accommodate global audiences with significant attention to detail, taste and desires.

Taiwan is easily accessible to global audiences via diverse travel resources collaborating with major airline companies and travel agencies, embassies and consulate services.

Taiwan continues to strengthen its relationships with key economic and trade partners, relationships that are mutually beneficial to economic and trade partners.

The milestone developments achieved by Taiwan will help pave the way for further cooperation in SME dialogues, strengthening the bilateral economic and trade relationships.

Festive preparations

Taipei 101's fireworks display for New Year's Eve is designed around the theme“Team Taiwan Champion,” taking inspiration from the national team's resounding victory at the World Baseball Softball Confederation Premier12 2024 tournament in November. The show is set to include projection mapping and run for six minutes. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

You cannot visit Taiwan and not be charmed by Taipei 101 Observatory , and other amazing city-wide architecture and infrastructure. A visit to Tainan City, via high-speed train is a recommended adventure – the birthplace of Taiwan. The first city is full of history, culture, and famous restaurants.

Taiwan sustainable tourism

Underscoring Taiwan's international recognition of sustainable tourism – nine entities in Taiwan were recently honoured at the 2024 Green Destinations Top 100 Stories award ceremony held by the Netherlands-based GD Foundation in Punta Arenas, Chile.

The list also comprised six national parks, one government-run artistic compound, one local government and one hotel, reflecting Taiwan's remarkable accomplishments in destination management, natural landscape maintenance and cultural heritage preservation.

Seven travel sites and two firms from Taiwan are among the 2024 Green Destinations Top 100 Stories presented by the Netherlands-based Green Destinations Foundation, the Tourism Administration (TA) reported.

Taiwan's national scenic areas have long been committed to advancing environmentally responsible tourism, the TA director-General Chou Yung-hui said. As the country continues to foster exchanges with global partners to jointly contribute to the planet's sustainable development.

As of December 3, 2024, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications' Tourism Administration reported that over seven million foreign nationals have visited Taiwan. The upward trend is expected to continue for the rest of the year, considering additional flights on existing routes and new ones, as well as a variety of promotion campaigns.

In addition, the establishment of offices this year in Jakarta, Mumbai, Paris and Vancouver and a new tourism information centre will open for business on December 20, 2024, in Manila, Philippines. Two new ones are being planned for Seattle and Sydney, USA, next year. The tourism factor in Taiwan's economy is expected to generate NT$1 trillion (US$30.86 billion) in output by 2028.

The future is Taiwan

Taiwan's export-oriented economy accounts for around 70 percent of the total GDP. Taiwan is the eighth-largest in Asia and the 20th-largest in the world by purchasing power parity. SMEs serve as the backbone of Taiwan's stable economic development. SMEs employed 9.2 million people, representing more than 80 percent of the total workforce. Taiwanese SMEs exceeded NT$26 trillion in total revenue.

Taiwan's tourism and SME-related strategies and policies are key components of the government's economic development plan, generating domestic and external market advancement and rapid economic development.

Taipei was recently ranked 76th in the 2025 World's Best Cities report . Recognized by more than 22,000 people in 30 countries, per Resonanc . The report ranked 270 cities worldwide, based on livability, lovability, and prosperity .

