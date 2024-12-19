Yemeni Presidential Council Commends Kuwait's Generous Support

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- Member of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Aidarous Al-Zubaidi lauded Thursday Kuwait's supportive stances and humanitarian and developmental aid for Yemeni people.

The Yemeni state news agency (Saba) reported that this came during Al-Zubaidi's meeting with the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Yemen Falah Al-Hajraf to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries and developments in the Yemen and the region.

Al-Zubaidi expressed gratitude to Kuwait for its generous aid and continuous support to Yemen to restore stability and achieve sustainable development.

He also appreciated Kuwait's its unlimited backing for Yemeni government's efforts to revamp the infrastructures which were destroyed by the war.

The meeting reviewed ways to increase Kuwaiti support for the Yemeni people in the areas of development and infrastructure overhauling.

For his part, Ambassador Al-Hajraf affirmed the State of Kuwait's continued support for Yemen at this critical stage and enhancing cooperation with the government in various sectors. (end)

