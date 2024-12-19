Blackrock® Canada Postpones Unitholder Meeting Of Ishares Premium Money Market ETF To Approve Investment Objective Change

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Listing: TSX (Toronto Stock Exchange)

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“ BlackRock Canada ”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, (“ BlackRock ”) (NYSE: BLK) announced on November 8, 2024, that it called a special meeting of unitholders (the“ Meeting ”) of the iShares Premium Money (the“ iShares Fund ”), to originally be held on or about January 22, 2025 to approve a change to the investment objective of the iShares Fund to permit investments in asset-backed commercial paper (the“ Proposal ”).

As a result of the Canada Post labour disruption, BlackRock Canada is postponing the Meeting to February 3, 2025. BlackRock Canada is holding the Meeting solely as a virtual (online) meeting by way of live audio webcast.

In accordance with applicable securities laws, a management information circular relating to the Proposal (the“ Circular ”) will be made available to unitholders in advance of the Meeting. Notice of the Meeting and information outlining the procedures for accessing the Circular online (or requesting a copy thereof) will be mailed on or about January 3, 2025. Unitholders of record of the iShares Fund at the close of business on December 5, 2024, will be entitled to receive notice of, and vote at, the Meeting. The Circular will also be made available on and and will include additional details regarding the Proposal.

Unitholders of record are entitled to vote: (i) by completing, signing and dating their voting instruction form and returning it by mail following the directions provided in the voting instruction form; (ii) via the Internet at ; or (iii) by calling the applicable number listed on the voting instruction form. Unitholders of record may experience significant delays in mail delivery due to the impacts of the Canada Post labour disruption. Unitholders of record are encouraged to use the alternative methods to submit voting instructions to avoid any delay. Unitholders of record who have not received their control numbers as a result of the Canada Post labour disruption may contact their brokers in order to obtain their control numbers in order to vote their units.

If the change to the investment objective is approved by unitholders of the iShares Fund, BlackRock Canada expects that the Proposal will be effective as of February 7, 2025.

For more information about the iShares Fund, please visit .

