Solid Awarded NTIA Grant For Open RAN Development Project

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

- Advancement of SOLiD O-RAN-compliant to empower more efficient, sustainable, multi-operator in-building 5G connectivity -

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

SOLiD , the leader in cellular in-building mobile coverage, is a recipient of a $27.68 Million grant from the U.S. National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Public Wireless Innovation Fund (PWSCIF) .

The

award is intended to advance SOLiD's Open RAN development for neutral-host,

in-building 5G service.

SOLiD's Open RAN

radio unit (O-RU) technology enables simple and economical use of 4G and 5G spectrum for greater service agility, scalability, and efficiency. The Wireless Innovation Fund grant is awarded to develop multi-operator O-RU signal source technology integrated with distributed antenna system (DAS) infrastructure, enabling open access to in-building configurations.

As part of this project,

SOLiD will enhance the research and development of O-RAN-compliant products

to support the latest RAN-sharing models, such as multi-operator radio access network (MORAN) architectures. The evolution of neutral host RAN sharing infrastructure

will enable more efficient, scalable, and cost-effective design, deployment, and maintenance of in-building 5G networks.

"This

NTIA Wireless Innovation Fund award is a recognition of SOLiD's technological leadership in wireless infrastructure, and validates our approach to high-performance in-building connectivity through the precise integration of Open RAN and DAS technologies," said Scott Deweese, president of SOLiD Americas. "SOLiD is committed to commercializing outstanding O-RAN-compliant solutions to empower more affordable and sustainable multi-operator in-building coverage."

About

SOLiD

SOLiD

enables indoor and outdoor cellular at many of the world's best-known and most challenging venues - from the busiest airports and subways to Fortune 500 corporate buildings, hospitals, hotels, universities, sports venues, government, industrial, and logistics facilities. SOLiD continuously innovates to deliver best-in-class connectivity solutions that scale to every need. For more information, visit .

SOURCE SOLiD Americas

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED