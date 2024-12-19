(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Joseph Alex Davis, a local officer, received the SUV from Midasautomotive as part of their Driving Forward program.

MidasAutomotive Driving Forward Initiative Gives Back To Community

TUPELO, MS, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Midasautomotive awarded one lucky family with a SUV valued up to $15,000 on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. at the Tupelo Midas location at 3936 North Gloster Street. Hundreds of nominations were received through the to help a North Mississippi family in need.Joseph Alex Davis, a local police officer, received the SUV valued at $15,000 from Midasautomotive, which serves locations in Mississippi and Tennessee.Davis noted,“This feels great to receive this vehicle, my family was in need and Midas stepped up.”“Midas made a difference in my life.”“Any organization that works collaboratively with other groups to help build a healthier, safe and socially mobile community is one I can gladly support.”The idea came together last year to unite the community and add a fun incentive to the annual community campaign. Several local companies played a part in this community campaign like Westside Hardware, OSA, Absolute Cleaning and Restoration and BNI United Professionals.”CEO Jason Weatherford notes,“We are truly fortunate to have had the community support of so many who made the“Driving Forward Together“program possible. Their support and generosity are what makes our community so special. We are so excited for Davis. This is our second year doing this and we look forward to continuing this tradition for years to come.”J. Ronald Oswalt, Chief Marketing Officer, for Midasautomotive said,“This is only a piece of the footprint we are leaving in Mississippi and Tennessee. We strive to give to our customers and the community for which we serve.”Midasautomotive invests in several different programs and initiatives in Mississippi and Tennessee.“Cars don't run without proper care, neither do communities, that's why Midas does both,” says CEO Jason Weatherford.####About MidasautomotiveMidasautomotive is an auto repair center found in the Mississippi and Tennessee markets. We offer a wide range of services including brakes, oil changes, tires, engine maintenance, steering and exhaust repair. The centers have been supplying exceptional service, quality, and reliability since 1956. The famous Midas Golden Guarantee backs our work. We are open from Monday to Saturday. You can also visit their website at to learn more about their services and promotions.For more information, contact J. Ronald Oswalt, Chief Marketing Officer at 662-269-1993 or 662-263-6396.

