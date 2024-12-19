Grundfos Marks 25Th Birthday Of Groundbreaking Product Line

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) - Pumps have now been on the for 25 years - This milestone highlights Grundfos' commitment to innovation and its ongoing impact on the industry

BROOKSHIRE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Grundfos, a global leader in advanced pump solutions and water technology, is marking the 25th birthday of its SQ and SQE submersible pump product line. Launched in 1999 in selected markets, and in 2000 globally, the product line was a response to the market need for easy to use, easy to install submersible pumps that came with a range of pump protection and efficiency features as standard.The SQ was designed with a soft start at full speed for cost competitive applications, and the SQE for constant pressure applications. Before their launch most pumps available on the market were susceptible to a high number of downtime days, or required bolt-on services to upgrade them at a high cost to the end-user, but the SQ/SQE changed this.Their impact has been far-reaching, from single dwelling applications in the American Midwest to large-scale operations like cattle ranches in Australia. The wider voltage range and soft start function have contributed to longer-lasting pumps, fewer service disruptions, and greater overall reliability. The ease of installation, which reduces labor costs and minimizes the need for repairs over the pump's lifespan, has been a major benefit for those installing them.Dan Story, Senior Director, Business Development and Product Management at Grundfos said:“Grundfos revolutionized the Groundwater market with the release of the SQ and SQE 25 years ago. These products set a new standard for the easiest products to install and maintain, pioneered constant pressure systems, and paved the way for the absolute best solar pumping system in the industry. It is truly remarkable that after all these years, it is still the best, most differentiated product in the market that brings unmatched benefits to all players in the Groundwater value chain."This celebration is a testament to the impact we can make with technology when we listen to the market and our customers. As we reflect on the last 25 years, it energizes us with a renewed focus on groundwater framed with our Sustainable Aquifer Management ambitions. We are proud to play a part in bringing safe, usable water to the world, and want to do that in the easiest and most sustainable way possible.”Robbie Eshee, President of R&D Water Wells said:“The Grundfos SQ pumps outperform any other brand. They are flawless, and a lot lighter and easier to handle than other options. That allows us to get more jobs done more efficiently.We rarely pull an SQ pump out of the ground, so the reliability factor alone makes the SQ pump the best choice for me. I don't have to worry about it, and the homeowner doesn't have to worry about it for years to come.”Since its launch, the SQ and SQE have undergone several updates to maintain their reputation for reliability. Notable improvements include the introduction of the 'Constant Pressure Package' in 2001, and the release of new models (B, C, and D) in the years that followed. Grundfos continues to focus on evolving the product line, with plans for further updates in the near future.

