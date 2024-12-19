HACKATAO X CRYPTO Stamp Art: Austrian Post Presents New“Crypto Stamp Art” With Soulbound Token And Authenticity Certificate

(MENAFN- Pressat) Vienna - Austrian Post issues its new stamp art (CSA). The limited special edition by renowned Italian artist duo Hackatao is immortalised and secured on the blockchain and it's also the first time a Soulbound token has been used as a certificate of authenticity. stamp art focuses on works by renowned digital artists, making it a coveted collector's item for crypto investors, art enthusiasts and philatelists.

INSPIRED BY AUSTRIAN HISTORY

The four motifs are inspired by Austrian history: Empress Sisi and Emperor Franz Joseph – each in a 'living' and 'dead' version.“In death, we are all equal”: This stamp combines Austrian tradition with modern technology and tells the story of a life full of tragedy, romance, and wanderlust.

The animated digital versions come in different rarity grades – from Danube Blue to Imperial Red. Particularly rare digital 'misprints' are also hidden in the collection. The physical and digital versions are forever linked by a Soulbound token, making a wallet-to-wallet transfer impossible.

CRYPTO-ART PIONEERS

“We were intrigued by this project because it allowed us to engage with something as institutional as the Postal Service and become part of the history of a form of collecting that runs parallel to the crypto art world. Being part of a collection that embodies such a rich history moved and inspired us. The Austrian Post is an OG in this NFT space, just as we are. They stand out as an institution and for its educational efforts, making the Web3 world more accessible to a traditional audience”, said artist duo Hackatao.

The Crypto stamp art is EUR 21.80 per stamp with a total issue of 10,000 (2,500 per motif). Available in selected post offices, the Crypto stamp online shop post/en) and via the collector's service (phone: +43 577 67 – 95095; email: ...).

More information: cryptostamp