Obituary: Barbara Hunter Dies At 97

(MENAFN- PRovoke) Barbara Way Hunter, a public relations trailblazer who opened doors for women in leadership, passed away on December 18th at her home in Walpole, New Hampshire. She was 97.



Hunter was best known as the founder of Hunter, a communications agency she launched in 1989 with Tabasco pepper sauce as its first client. Today, Hunter is a major consumer-focused firm with offices in New York, Los Angeles, and London and more than $56 million in revenue in 2023.



Born in 1927 in Westport, New York, Hunter's professional journey began with a journalism degree from Cornell University in 1949. After starting her career at Sally Dickson Associates, one of the first women-founded PR firms in New York City, she joined Dudley-Anderson-Yutzy (D-A-Y), the oldest PR agency in the US.



In 1969, Hunter and her sister, Jean Schoonover, made history by acquiring D-A-Y, becoming the first women to own and lead a major national PR agency. The sisters, dubbed the“Sister Act” in the industry, boldly introduced pay equity between men and women, setting a standard for workplace fairness. Despite losing much of the firm's leadership and client base as a result, they rebuilt D-A-Y into a thriving agency that emphasized the growing purchasing power of women.



After selling D-A-Y to Ogilvy & Mather in 1983 and serving as vice chairwoman of its PR practice, Hunter launched Hunter at the age of 62. Her work cemented her reputation as a visionary leader and advocate for the power of women in business.



Throughout her career, Hunter championed equality, professionalism, and excellence. She was president of the PRSA-NY chapter, national president of PRSA, and a trustee of Cornell University. Her achievements earned her the PRSA Gold Anvil Award in 1993, recognizing her lifetime of contributions to the field. In 2023, the PRSA-NY Barbara W. Hunter Trailblazer Award was established to honor her legacy and inspire other women leaders in public relations.



Hunter retired in 1999 and moved to Walpole, New Hampshire, where she dedicated herself to restoring a historic Georgian home and contributing to local organizations.



She is survived by her daughters, Kimberley W. Hunter and Victoria Gohl, her son-in-law Mathias Gohl, and her four grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Austin F. Hunter, and her siblings, Jean Schoonover and Walter Way.



A private service will be held by her family in Walpole. Donations in her name can be made to the PRSA Foundation or the Museum of Public Relations to continue supporting the advancement of the industry she helped shape.



