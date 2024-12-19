Toll Starts Construction On Starting Florida Development

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) skidded, as the nation's leading builder of luxury homes announced its newest community, Estuary at Madeira, is coming soon to St. Augustine, Florida. is underway at 620 Pantano Drive in St. Augustine, and the community will open for sales in spring 2025.

Estuary at Madeira is an exclusive, gated community that will feature five one- and two-story home designs ranging from 2,905 to 4,144+ square feet. Toll Brothers homes in Estuary at Madeira will offer three to six bedrooms, three to five baths, and three- to four-car garages with luxurious features including elevated ceiling heights, stainless steel appliances, two-story great rooms, and more. Home sites offer picturesque lake and marsh views, nestled among mature oak and magnolia trees. Toll Brothers homes in Estuary at Madeira will be priced from $1 million. Each home will be built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

TOL shares dived $2.79, or 2.2%, to $122.94.

