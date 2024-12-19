Frito-Lay Recalls Potato Chips Over Undisclosed Allergen

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)

A previously undisclosed allergen has triggered a recall on a limited number of the yellow-bag Lay's potato chips in two US states in the upper Northwest.

Frito-Lay issued a recall on 13-ounce bags of its Lay's Classic Potato Chips because some contained enough undeclared milk to create "the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction,” the Food and Drug Administration announced on Wednesday.

The recall was prompted because the presence of milk wasn't noted on the bag, according to the FDA. No allergic reactions had been reported because of the chips, the agency said in its announcement.

The bags at issue hit the shelves November 3, per the FDA. Bags that are subject to the recall have a "Guaranteed Fresh” date of "11 FEB 2025” and either "6462307xx” or "6463307xx” as manufacturing codes. It only applies to the 13-ounce bags.

No other Lay's products are being recalled.

Frito-Lay announced on Monday the effected bags were distributed to retail stores and e-commerce distributors in Oregon and Washington.

The company said consumers who have milk allergies or sensitivities should discard the chips if they have them, and can call Frito-Lay customer relations at 1-800-352-4477.

Americans buy roughly $1.6 billion of Lay's potato chips annually, The Washington Post reported in 2014. A company blog from 2020 said Lay's buys 4 billion pounds of potatoes a year.