Qatar Name 26-Player Squad For Arabian Gulf Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Reigning Asian champions Qatar on Thursday announced a 26-player final squad for the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup, kicking off in Kuwait on Saturday.

Player making the cut from coach Luis Garcia's preliminary squad following a brief training camp in Doha includes Al Gharafa's Assim Madibo, who is set to make his return to the national team.

Garcia's squad was revealed by Qatar legend Younus Ahmed in a posted on Qatar Association's (QFA) social handle.

Akram Afif and Almoez Ali will spearhead Qatar's attack with Al Rayyan starlet Ahmed Al Rawi also making a comeback.

In absence of injured Pedro Miguel, Lucas Mendez will lead the defence.

The QFA yesterday announced Mohammed Ayash will miss the tournament due to a hamstring injury during the training camp.

Qatar will kick off their Group A campaign against the United Arab Emirates tomorrow at the newly built Jaber Al Mubarak Al Sabah Stadium, followed by a match against Oman three days later.

Al Annabi's final group stage match will be against hosts Kuwait at the Jaber Al Ahmad International Stadium on December 27.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals on December 31, with the final set for January 3, 2025.

Qatar squad:



Marwan Sherif (Al Ahli)

Meshaal Barsham (Al Sadd)

Salah Zakaria (Al Duhail)

Ahmed Al Rawi (Al Rayyan)

Ahmed Fathy (Al Arabi)

Akram Afif (Al Sadd)

Ibrahim Al Hassan (Calahorra)

Almoez Ali (Al Duhail)

Al Hashemi Al Hussain (AD Alcorcon B)

Bahaa Al Leithi (Al Ahli)

Jassim Jaber (Al Arabi)

Rabeh Boussafi (Al Gharafa)

Sultan Al Brake (Al Duhail)

Tarek Salman (Al Sadd)

Assim Madibo (Al Gharafa)

Abdulaziz Khalid (Al Wakrah)

Abdullah Al Ahrak (Al Duhail)

Abdullah Youssef (Al Gharafa)

Abdelrahman Moustafa (Al Ahli)

Mohamed Khaled (Calahorra)

Mubarak Shanan (Al Duhail)

Mohammed Muntari (Al Gharafa)

Moustafa Meshaal (Al Sadd)

Homam Al Amin (Al Duhail)

Lucas Mendez (Al Wakrah) Yusuf Abdurisag (Al Sadd)