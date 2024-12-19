RORRY Unveils D2 Series Of Portable Chargers: Sleek, Pocket-Sized Chargers Redefining On-The-Go Power

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Born to Simplify Backpacks: Introducing the RORRY D2 Series of Portable Chargers – Carry All Your Chargers in Your Pocket with RORRY

Hong Kong, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RORRY, a pioneer in portable charging solutions, is excited to announce the launch of the RORRY D2 series of portable power banks. This innovative lineup redefines convenience and style, offering sleek, lightweight, and multifunctional chargers that simplify and daily life, making it the perfect solution for travelers, adventurers, and busy professionals alike.

The inspiration for the RORRY D2 series stems from the founder's personal experience. During a long-awaited Christmas getaway, she was overwhelmed by the sheer weight of her backpack, burdened with bulky chargers, tangled plugs, and endless data cables. Her frustration sparked a vision:

“Why should staying connected on the go mean sacrificing convenience and style?”









This vision gave birth to the RORRY D2 series-beautifully designed portable chargers built to empower travelers and adventurers by ensuring seamless connectivity without compromising aesthetics or functionality.









The RORRY D2 Product Lineup

1. 10000mAh Multi-Device Charger : Power More, Charge Faster









A high-capacity solution for users needing reliable power on the go.

Key Features:

All-in-One Charger: Compatible with iPhones, Apple Watches, Android devices, and AirPods simultaneously.

20W PD Fast Charging: Charges iPhone 15 to 50% in 30 minutes and Apple Watch to 80% in 1 hour.

2. 5000mAh Compact Charger : Po w er in Your Pocket









Designed for those who value portability without compromising power.

Key Features:

Dual Device Charging: Supports wireless charging for iPhones, Apple Watches, and USB-C charging for Android devices.

Slim & Lightweight: Fits easily into a pocket or bag.

Fast Charging: Charges an iPhone to 50% in just 30 minutes.

3. 2500mAh Mini Watch Charger : Power Your Apple Watch Anywhere









Perfect for Apple Watch users, this ultra-compact charger is the ultimate travel companion.

Key Features:

Ultra-Lightweight & Pocket-Sized: Easily attachable to a keychain for effortless portability.

Rapid Charging: Fully charges an Apple Watch in approximately 1.5 hours.

The RORRY D2 Series offers versatile charging solutions designed to keep up with your lifestyle. The 10000mAh Multi-Device Charger is perfect for power users and travelers, delivering high-capacity, fast charging for multiple devices simultaneously. The 5000mAh Compact Charger combines portability and performance, offering dual-device fast charging in a slim, pocket-friendly design. For Apple Watch users, the 2500mAh Mini Watch Charger provides ultra-lightweight, keychain-sized convenience with rapid charging for life on the go. Whether you're traveling, working, or exploring, RORRY ensures you stay seamlessly powered with style and ease.

Why Choose RORRY?

“With these new chargers, RORRY aims to redefine convenience and functionality for on-the-go charging solutions,” said KaKa, CEO at RORRY.“Whether you need a compact keychain charger or a high-capacity multi-device station, our products cater to every lifestyle, ensuring you're always connected.”

Availability

The 2500mAh Mini Watch Charger , 5000mAh Compact Charger , and 10000mAh Multi-Device Charger are now available on RORRY's official website and selected retail partners.

About RORRY

RORRY is committed to creating innovative, high-quality charging solutions that empower users to stay connected anytime, anywhere. With a focus on cutting-edge design, exceptional performance, and user experience, RORRY continues to push the boundaries of portable charging technology.

Website:

CONTACT: For Media Inquiries For more information about the RORRY D2 series or to request media samples, please contact: Email: marketing(at)rorry.com