FUEL, A Layer 1 Coin, Will Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

CoinW, the world's pioneering trading , will list FUEL, a Layer 1 coin, on Layer 1 Zone. For all CoinW users, the FUEL/USDT will be officially available for trading on December 19th 2024, at 10:00 (UTC).







The Rise of $ FUEL : A Truly High Performance Layer 1

The FUEL token is the native cryptocurrency of the Fuel Network, a Layer 2 (L2) scaling solution designed to enhance the Ethereum blockchain. Launched with the goal of creating a more equitable and verifiable internet, FUEL plays a crucial role in securing Fuel's decentralized sequencer and facilitating a user-friendly experience by eliminating gas fees through innovative economic incentives.

Fuel Network leverages Application Specific Sequencing to provide high transaction throughput, reportedly exceeding 600 transactions per second, while maintaining minimal costs-around $0.0002 per transaction. This approach aims to replicate a Web2-like experience, making blockchain technology more accessible to everyday users. The FUEL token will be available as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum and also operate on Fuel's own L2 chain, further integrating with existing decentralized applications (dApps) and services.

The introduction of FUEL is pivotal for the ecosystem's growth, with over 51% of its total supply allocated to community initiatives, including rewards for early contributors and participants in the Fuel Points Program. This community-centric strategy not only incentivizes engagement but also fosters a collaborative environment for developers and users alike.

10,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 10,000 USDT equivalent FUEL prize pool has been up for grabs from December 19th, 2024, at 10:00 to December 26th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC).

About FUEL

As part of its broader mission, Fuel Network is committed to decentralizing its operations by gradually introducing staking mechanisms and validator roles for transaction processing. This shift aims to address common challenges faced by L2 chains, particularly the reliance on centralized sequencers, thereby enhancing security and scalability.

The FUEL token represents a significant advancement in Ethereum's rollup landscape, promising to deliver a robust platform for dApp development while prioritizing user experience and community involvement.

