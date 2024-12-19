Publication Of Financial Reports In 2025
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AS Harju Elekter Group informs that in the year 2025, the consolidated financial results will be published as following:
2024 interim report 4Q results 20.02.2025
2025 interim report 1Q results interim report 2Q results interim report 3Q results
The annual general meeting of shareholders is scheduled for 24 April 2025.
Tiit Atso
Chairman of the Management Board
+372 674 7400
