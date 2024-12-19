Publication Of Financial Reports In 2025

After their release through the information system all Harju Elekter's announcements are also available on the company's internet homepage at .

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AS Harju Elekter Group informs that in the year 2025, the consolidated results will be published as following:

