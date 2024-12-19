PNG – Fiji Partner To Boost The Pacific’S Coconut Community

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GENEVA, Switzerland, (ITC News) – plays a pivotal role in Papua New Guinea's (PNG) economy. Its coconut value chain offers significant opportunities for local livelihoods and international markets.

However, challenges such as limited access to finance for smallholder farmers, constraints, and competition from global producers often hinder the sector's potential.

Recognizing the need to overcome these barriers, a knowledge-sharing initiative has sparked a transformative partnership between key coconut players in PNG and Fiji.

Facilitated by the Secretariat of the Pacific Community (SPC) and the International Trade Centre's (ITC) Alliances for Action, a recent knowledge-sharing tour brought stakeholders from PNG and Vanuatu to Fiji.

The activity took place in the framework of the ACP-Business Friendly programme jointly funded by the European Union and the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States

Fiji's established agricultural financing models, particularly in sugarcane farming, served as an example for addressing financing and market challenges for coconuts in PNG. This exchange allowed participants to learn directly from industry leaders and explore strategies to empower small businesses across the value chain.

A South-South partnership

One of the standout takeaways from the event was the partnership forged between Punjas Fiji and Coconut Resources Limited (CRL) from PNG.

Initially a casual business-to-business discussion, the engagement quickly evolved into a formal market agreement. Punjas Fiji expressed its commitment to sourcing 500 metric tonnes of white copra monthly and as much virgin coconut oil as CRL can supply.

This agreement aligns with Punjas' mission of promoting regional sourcing and value addition in Fiji.

The ACP Business-Friendly programme, implemented by ITC's Alliances for Action , is also dedicated to promoting inclusive commercial alliances and investments, enhancing value addition and competitiveness, and strengthening farmer support services.

Through initiatives like this, the programme works towards building a resilient network of smallholder farmers and processors, ensuring they can thrive in the global market.

CRL general manager Alfred Nongkas highlighted the significance of this collaboration:

“The business model used by Punjas Fiji offers valuable insights and good practices that could be beneficial for PNG. Beyond securing a market for our producers and exporters, this linkage will benefit farmers and other actors in the coconut value chain.”

For CRL, this partnership represents an opportunity to expand its operations, enhance the income of smallholders, and strengthen its capacity to support farmers in PNG. Additionally, Punjas has indicated potential cost savings through backload freighting systems, further enhancing the collaboration's value.

This emerging partnership exemplifies the power of South-South cooperation in addressing challenges and fostering sustainable growth in agriculture.

By sharing knowledge and building market linkages, the collaboration between PNG and Fiji sets a benchmark for regional trade, offering a pathway for shared progress in the coconut industry.

The post PNG – Fiji partner to boost the Pacific's coconut community appeared first on Caribbean News Global .