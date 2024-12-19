Himalaya Wellness Launches New Peppermint Himalaya Botanique Whitening+ Hydroxyapatite Toothpaste

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

-The invigorating peppermint flavor brings a refreshing new option to the lineup-

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Himalaya Wellness , a leading herbal and plant-based supplements and personal care brand, is excited to introduce its latest innovation: Himalaya Botanique Whitening+ Hydroxyapatite Peppermint Toothpaste . This new offering pairs a refreshing peppermint flavor with the trusted whitening and enamel-supportive benefits consumers love.

Formulated with hydroxyapatite-a mineral naturally found in bones, dentin, and enamel-this toothpaste supports enamel health while gently whitening teeth. Enzymes from Papaya and Pineapple lift surface stains, while Neem, a traditional trusted cleanser, promotes a clean, healthy mouth. The invigorating peppermint flavor adds a burst of freshness to every brush and complements the brand's existing mint offering.

"Our goal has always been to blend the best of nature and science to create products that enhance wellness without compromise," said Tanya Das , Director of Marketing. "With the launch of our latest peppermint flavor, we're providing consumers with another refreshing option for healthier-looking, brighter smiles."

Himalaya's Botanique Whitening+ Hydroxyapatite Peppermint Toothpaste is available at himalayausa and Amazon .

Vegan and cruelty-free, Himalaya Botanique Whitening+ Hydroxyapatite Peppermint Toothpaste is also free from fluoride, sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, sweeteners, and gluten. It's a thoughtful choice for those seeking a more plant-based approach to oral care.

All Himalaya products are produced in a cGMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certified facility and are tested for identity, strength, and safety.

About Himalaya Wellness



Founded in 1930, Himalaya Wellness has been dedicated to wellness for nearly 95 years, stretching from one man to his son and grandson. From its humble beginnings in India, Himalaya's products are now offered in over 100 countries and remain family-owned. Himalaya offers a full line of supplements, including clinically-studied herbal formulations, certified USDA organic single herbs, and a full line of body care products. Integrating the principles of traditional medicine with modern science, Himalaya is a worldwide pioneer in scientifically-validated herbal healthcare. Himalaya's North American LEED® Gold-Certified, eco-friendly corporate office and warehouse facility is located in Sugar Land, Texas, a community neighboring Houston. For more information, please visit

himalayausa .

Media Contact

Sarah Sanderson

(847) 769-1525

[email protected]



SOURCE Himalaya Wellness

