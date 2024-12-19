(MENAFN)

Germany's military shipments in 2024 have exceeded all past registers, hitting an unexpected €13.2 billion (USD13.7 billion), based on formal data reported late Wednesday.



The of Economics declared that Ukraine continued to be the biggest receiver of German weapons, contributing to €8.1 billion, or 62 percent of overall verified shippments.



“These figures demonstrate that we stand firmly by Ukraine's side in its defense against the Russian war of aggression. Military aid for Ukraine is also in our own security policy interest,” the ministry stated in a statement, indicating to the current Russia-Ukraine conflict, which lately recorded its 1,000th day.



Germany's yearly weapons shipments surpass the last register of €12.2 billion set in the previous year. The overall shipments were designed of approximately €8.1 billion for arms of fighting and €5.1 billion in other army tools.



Following Ukraine, key receivers involved Singapore with €1.2 billion in approvals and Algeria with €559 million, and the US with approximately €299 million.



The figures also showed lasting military shipments to Israel, regardless of increasing demands for Berlin to force a weapon ban through the Israeli government's genocidal conflict on Gaza.

