On November 28, Chad officially announced the termination of its military defense agreement with France, a significant move in the country's ongoing pursuit of greater independence. The agreement, initially signed in 2019, aimed to enhance security and defense cooperation, but the Chadian declared it outdated and no longer in line with the country's geopolitical and strategic needs.



This decision reflects the broader trend of African nations distancing themselves from France, a former colonial power whose influence is increasingly seen as neocolonial. Under President Emmanuel Macron, efforts to rejuvenate Franco-African relations have faltered, leading to rising anti-French sentiment. Countries like Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, and Senegal have either expelled French forces or sought to end military partnerships. In Chad, protests against French military presence have grown, culminating in the end of the defense agreement.



Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno emphasized that the military pact no longer served Chad’s sovereign interests. The termination marks a critical moment in the country’s decolonization journey, rejecting foreign interference in favor of a future defined by full sovereignty and self-determination. Tensions between France and Chad have also been fueled by controversial French appointments, such as the appointment of Eric Gérard as ambassador in 2023, which further strained relations.

