EQS-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real estate AG
/ Key word(s): Rating/Bond
DEMIRE receives initial rating from Scope
19.12.2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST
DEMIRE receives initial rating from Scope
Langen, 19 December 2024. Scope Ratings GmbH has assigned an initial issuer rating of 'B-' with a positive outlook for DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG ('DEMIRE AG'; ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0). The restructured bond (ISIN: DE000A2YPAK1) was rated 'B' due to the underlying collateral structure.
The rating assessment is based on the successful restructuring of the corporate bond and the resulting stabilisation of the capital structure. In addition, the rating agency positively emphasises DEMIRE's diversified portfolio and operating profitability. Scope sees the main challenge in reducing the leverage ratio over the coming years.
The rating is effective immediately, will be monitored continuously and reviewed once a year on a regular basis. Tim Brückner, CFO of DEMIRE AG: 'The second corporate rating increases and strengthens the transparency of DEMIRE AG on the capital market. At the same time, we fulfil a requirement of the bond conditions.'
About DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG acquires and holds commercial properties in medium-sized cities and up-and-coming peripheral locations in metropolitan areas throughout Germany. The company's particular strength lies in realising real estate potential in these locations and focuses on an offering that is attractive to both international and regional tenants. As of 30 September 2024, DEMIRE had a real estate portfolio of 54 properties with a lettable area of around 0.6 million square metres. Taking into account the proportionately acquired Cielo property in Frankfurt/Main, the market value amounts to around EUR 1.0 billion.
The portfolio's focus on office properties with an admixture of retail, hotel and logistics properties is appropriate for the risk/return structure of the commercial property segment. The Company attaches great importance to long-term contracts with solvent tenants and the realisation of potential and therefore continues to expect stable and sustainable rental income and solid value growth. DEMIRE's portfolio is to be significantly expanded in the medium term. In expanding the portfolio, DEMIRE will focus on FFO-strong assets with potential, while properties that do not conform to the strategy will continue to be sold in a targeted manner. DEMIRE will continue to develop its operations and processes with numerous measures. In addition to cost discipline, operating performance is being improved through an active asset and portfolio management approach.
The shares of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt.
Contact:
Julius Stinauer MRICS
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Telefon: +49 6103 372 49 44
Email: ...
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
