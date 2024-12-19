(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Twenty years of socialist control in Bolivia faces its first serious challenge. Four major opposition groups have joined forces to contest the 2025 presidential election. Their goal is straightforward - to end the dominance of the Movement for Socialism party.



Former presidents Carlos Mesa and Jorge Quiroga lead this new alliance. They bring their experience and networks to the table. Business leader Samuel Doria Medina adds economic credibility to the coalition.



The alliance gains extra weight from Fernando Camacho's support. As former governor of Santa Cruz, Bolivia's economic powerhouse, he commands significant regional influence. His current imprisonment on state charges has not diminished his political impact.







Money and power concentrate the minds of this diverse group. They aim to field one presidential candidate instead of splitting the opposition vote. This marks a departure from previous failed attempts to challenge socialist rule.



Mesa, speaking for the coalition, keeps the door open for more partners. He sets two conditions - sharing core values and supporting democratic institutions. The group pledges to back whoever emerges as their candidate.

Bolivia's Opposition Unites to Break 20-Year Socialist Rule

This alliance matters because Bolivia sits on vast lithium reserves. The country holds 21% of global lithium resources. How these resources are managed affects both Bolivia's future and global energy markets.



The opposition's unity bid comes as Bolivia faces economic challenges. Inflation rises while foreign investment drops. The alliance argues that two decades of socialist policies need fresh thinking.



Time will tell if this opposition front can hold together. Previous attempts at unity crumbled under personal ambitions. Yet this time, the stakes for Bolivia's political and economic future seem higher.

